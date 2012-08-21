The NFL Is Now Allowing Ads On Football Fields, Are Uniforms Next?

If you have taken in any of the preseason NFL action, you may have noticed something different about the fields. The networks are now superimposing ads on to the playing surface, such as the LivingSocial ad seen below during the Cowboys-Chargers game this weekend.



That’s right. The same league that won’t pay their officials, will allow networks to put gigantic ads on the fields.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, the ads will only appear during preseason games this year. But it doesn’t take much imagination to see the NFL allowing this during the regular season games in the near future. And if that happens, will ads on the uniforms be far behind? There are already ads on practice uniforms. And the NBA recently announced they will add ads in 2013, a practice already seen in every other sport around the globe.

Photo: CBS Sports

