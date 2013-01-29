An Awesome Map Of Where Fans Of Each NFL Team Live

Facebook released this map of NFL fandom by county today.
It’s based on which team has the most Facebook likes in each county, and when taken all together it gives you a look at where the territorial lines are drawn for each team.
Some notable stuff:
- Oklahoma (Cowboys), Washington (Seahawks), Wyoming (Broncos), Louisiana (Saints), Wisconsin (Packers), Hawaii (Steelers), West Virginia (Steelers) and Rhode Island, Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire (all Patriots), are the states with unanimous allegiances.
- Most people in the New York metro area like the Giants
- The Cowboys put up all other the place
Very cool:
Photo: Facebook
