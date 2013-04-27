Fans At NFL Games Will Soon Be Able To Watch Every Other Game For Free

Wikimedia CommonsOne of the biggest concerns for the NFL in recent years has been the threat of the ever-improving at-home NFL experience and how that is impacting attendance at NFL games.



As a result, the NFL will soon make one change that could convince their biggest fans to leave the comforts of their own home.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, the NFL plans to provide fans at games access to every other NFL game, presumably through their mobile devices. And more importantly, the NFL will provide these games for free.

NFL senior executive Eric Grubman told Rovell that fans will be given access to the “Sunday Ticket” package which is currently only available through DirecTV.

With the prevalence of fantasy football and gambling, more and more fans are foregoing the live NFL experience for the access to all games that DirecTV’s “Sunday Ticket” can provide.

Of course, the NFL still needs to convince fans to forego their big HD televisions, comfortable couches, and cheaper food and beverages. But access to all the games, is one less hurdle they have to worry about.

