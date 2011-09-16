The NFL Wants All Its Fans To Be Frisked From Head To Toe

Photo: islandcasino.com

The NFL’s new security measures call for all fans attending games this season to be frisked from the ankles up.The new “enhanced” regulations were supposed to be in place from Week 1, but obviously did not help in New Jersey, where a Dallas fan snuck a stun gun into the Meadowlands.



Previous rules required fans to be searched from the waist up, but the new guidelines includes the knees and ankles… a popular spot for holding boozes and weapons.

That’s about 16.6 million pat downs for all the people expected to attend an NFL game in person this year.

