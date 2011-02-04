Check Out This Amazing Graphic Representation Of NFL's Fan Divide

This graphic, originally submitted to Reddit, attempts to map out how NFL fans’ loyalty defies traditional state boundaries. Considering the NFL’s popularity, it’s a great representation of the country’s cultural divide.



Photo: Reddit.com

Funny how for all the talk of Super Bowl XLV participants Green Bay and Pittsburgh being national teams, neither is particularly prominent on the map – at least not compared to the Cowboys, Chiefs, Broncos, and Vikings. Instead, they’re thinly located throughout the country and therefore don’t necessarily register on the map.

Some other interesting notes:

The Raiders’ divide

The Jets’ non-existence

The Broncos’ coverage area

What do you think? Does the map look accurate to you?

