Check Out This Amazing Graphic Representation Of NFL's Fan Divide

Adam Fusfeld

This graphic, originally submitted to Reddit, attempts to map out how NFL fans’ loyalty defies traditional state boundaries. Considering the NFL’s popularity, it’s a great representation of the country’s cultural divide.

NFL America Map

Photo: Reddit.com

Funny how for all the talk of Super Bowl XLV participants Green Bay and Pittsburgh being national teams, neither is particularly prominent on the map – at least not compared to the Cowboys, Chiefs, Broncos, and Vikings. Instead, they’re thinly located throughout the country and therefore don’t necessarily register on the map.

Some other interesting notes: 

  • The Raiders’ divide
  • The Jets’ non-existence
  • The Broncos’ coverage area

What do you think? Does the map look accurate to you?

