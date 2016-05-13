The NFL is the only sport in which a majority of Americans consider themselves fans

In a recent survey of registered voters by Public Policy Polling, 55% of Americans consider themselves fans of the NFL, the only sport to receive support from more than half of those surveyed.

The NFL was followed by Major League Baseball at 42% and the NBA at 36%.

Interestingly, in what may be a bad sign for the NFL, their fan base appears to be getting older. Of the respondents aged 45 or older, 60% are fans of the NFL, while only 48% of those under 45 consider themselves fans.

