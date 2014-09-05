Map Shows Which NFL Team Every US County Roots For

Tony Manfred

Facebook released a map showing NFL fan allegiances by county, and it’s pretty revealing.

Here’s the map (more below):

Nfl fan mapFacebook

Some of the key takeaways:

  • The Cowboys dominate Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, New Mexico, and much of Nevada. In Texas, only the counties immediately surrounding Houston root for the Texans.
  • Pennsylvania is Steelers Country, with only the Philadelphia area rooting for the Eagles.
  • The Redskins beat out the Ravens in Virginia, while the Ravens beat out the Redskins in Delaware.
  • South Carolina is very confused. Parts of the state root for the Panthers, Steelers, Cowboys, and Falcons.
  • The Jets don’t have a plurality of fans in any county, sadly.

What else do you notice?

Here’s the map blown up by region.

The South:

Nfl fan map southFacebook

The Midwest:

Nfl fan map midwestFacebook

The West:

Nfl fan map westFacebook

The Northeast:

Nfl fan map northeastFacebook

The Mid-Atlantic:

Nfl mid atlanticFacebook

And Florida:

Nfl fan map floridaFacebook

