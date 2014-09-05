Map Shows Which NFL Team Every US County Roots For

Facebook released a map showing NFL fan allegiances by county, and it’s pretty revealing.

Here’s the map (more below):

Some of the key takeaways:

The Cowboys dominate Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, New Mexico, and much of Nevada. In Texas, only the counties immediately surrounding Houston root for the Texans.

Pennsylvania is Steelers Country, with only the Philadelphia area rooting for the Eagles.

The Redskins beat out the Ravens in Virginia, while the Ravens beat out the Redskins in Delaware.

South Carolina is very confused. Parts of the state root for the Panthers, Steelers, Cowboys, and Falcons.

The Jets don’t have a plurality of fans in any county, sadly.

What else do you notice?

Here’s the map blown up by region.

The South:

The Midwest:

The West:

The Northeast:

The Mid-Atlantic:

And Florida:

