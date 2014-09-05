Map Shows Which NFL Team Every US County Roots For

Facebook released a map showing NFL fan allegiances by county, and it’s pretty revealing.
Here’s the map (more below):
Some of the key takeaways:
- The Cowboys dominate Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, New Mexico, and much of Nevada. In Texas, only the counties immediately surrounding Houston root for the Texans.
- Pennsylvania is Steelers Country, with only the Philadelphia area rooting for the Eagles.
- The Redskins beat out the Ravens in Virginia, while the Ravens beat out the Redskins in Delaware.
- South Carolina is very confused. Parts of the state root for the Panthers, Steelers, Cowboys, and Falcons.
- The Jets don’t have a plurality of fans in any county, sadly.
What else do you notice?
Here’s the map blown up by region.
The South:
The Midwest:
The West:
The Northeast:
The Mid-Atlantic:
And Florida:
