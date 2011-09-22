Here's The Toothless Memo That The NFL Sent To Players Telling Them To Stop Faking Injuries

Photo: AP

The NFL has responded to the Giants feigning cramps on Monday night with a memo warning NFL players against faking injury.Here are the highlights:



The Competition Committee can’t figure out how to make a rule that would stop flopping, so the memo says that “coaches are urged to cooperate in discouraging this practice.”

If there is reasonable cause, the NFL will haul players to the league office in New York City after a faking incident.

The penalties that could result include fines, suspensions, and the loss of draft picks.

Faking injuries has been used to slow down play here and there in both college and pro football for a while.

But Monday’s game has put the tactic in the spotlight like never before.

Here’s the entire memo (via Rich Eisen):

Clubs are reminded of the following league policy which is stated in a Supplemental Note to Rule 4 (Game Timing), Section 5, Article 4, on page 19 of the Official Playing Rules:

“The Competition Committee deprecates feigning injuries, with subsequent withdrawal, to obtain a timeout without penalty. Coaches are urged to cooperate in discouraging this practice.”

The Competition Committee has reviewed this issue several times, but has been reluctant to propose a specific rule, since assessing a charged timeout for every injury timeout would deprive a team of timeouts for strategic purposes. It also could encourage injured players to remain in the game at risk to themselves to avoid incurring a charged team timeout. To avoid the necessity of a rule with many unattractive qualities, teams are strongly urged to cooperate with this policy. We have been fortunate that teams and players have consistently complied with the spirit of the rule over the years and this has not been an issue for the NFL. We are determined to take all necessary steps to ensure that it does not become an issue.

Going forward, be advised that should the league office determine that there is reasonable cause, all those suspected of being involved in faking injuries will be summoned promptly to this office in New York to discuss the matter. Those found to be violators will be subject to appropriate disciplinary action for conduct detrimental to the game. Discipline could include fines of coaches, players, and clubs, suspensions or forfeiture of draft choices.

