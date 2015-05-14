The NFL is voting to change the extra point rules -- and one plan would make teams go for 2 all the time

Getty Images Chip Kelly wants more 2-point conversions.

The NFL owners will vote on changing the point after touchdown rule at a meeting next week.

There are three proposals on the table. Passing one would require of a three-fourths majority of votes.

The three proposals are all designed to make the extra point harder and incentivise teams to go for two. The three proposals:

1. Move the extra point to the 15-yard line (submitted by the New England Patriots) 2. Move the extra point to the 15-yard line, and the defence can return a turnover for two points (submitted by the NFL competition committee) 3. Move the extra point to the 15-yard line, move the two-point conversion to the 1-yard line, and the defence can return a turnover for two points (submitted by the Philadelphia Eagles)

Plan No. 3, Chip Kelly’s plan, is the most intriguing because it would make teams go for two way, way more often.

Moving the two-point attempt from the 2-yard line to the 1-yard line is a big deal.

NFL teams converted 57.5% of their attempts from the 1-yard line in 2014, according to Business Insider’s Cork Gaines, compared to 47.5% of their 2-point conversions from the two-yard line. Even when you consider the fact that teams make around 95% of their field goal attempts from between the 14- and 16-yard line, the maths says you should go for two in most situations under this new proposal.

If the two-point conversion is moved to the 1-yard line, teams are expected to score 1.15 points per attempt.

If the extra-point is moved to the 15-yard line, teams are expected to score 0.955 points per attempt.

Even in the notorious conservative NFL, that’s a significant difference.

NOW WATCH: 12 awesome facts about WWE superstar Brock Lesnar



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.