NFL Teams Have Been Trying To Hire An Ex-Oregon Coach To Tell Them How To Stop Chip Kelly, But He Won't Take The Money

Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly is widely regarded as one of the most innovative people in football.

When he came to the Eagles from Oregon in 2013, he brought with him an up-tempo offensive scheme that helped revolutionise the college game in the late-2000s.

While he has toned down the pace and gadgetry somewhat in the pros, the Eagles still run one of the more unique offenses in the NFL. Other teams, especially Philly’s NFC East rivals, are going to great lengths to get their hands on the secrets of Kelly’s attack.

According to John Conzano of the Oregonian, multiple NFL teams have tried to hire longtime Oregon defensive coordinator Nick Aliotti as a consultant. Aliotti, who retired in last year, told Conzano:

“I have been asked by everybody in the NFC East. The Giants asked me to come back when Chip got the first job. I didn’t feel right doing that. Some teams have called when they’re getting ready to play the Eagles and they call and have certain questions on the thing. Unless I know the guy and he’s a good friend, I don’t get involved with that.”

The 60-year-old Aliotti was the defence coordinator at Oregon from 1999 to 2013. He was there for the entirety of Kelly’s tenure, and he’s clearly still loyal to his old colleague. If there’s anyone who knows how to go about stopping Kelly’s offence, it’s him.

Philly is third in the NFL with 31.1 points per game.

