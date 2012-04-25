MEET ANDREW LUCK: The No. 1 Overall Pick Who's Going To Take The NFL By Storm

It’s official, the Indianapolis Colts will pick Andrew Luck with the first-overall pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft.



We’ve all known that Luck would be the No. 1 pick for a while — fans even urged their teams to lose on purpose so they could draft him.

But on Thursday night the constant praise will end, and Luck will have to start living up to the impossibly high expectations the football world holds for him.

He has all kinds of potential, and an incredible backstory that should make him ideal “role model” material for the NFL.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.