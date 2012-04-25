MEET ANDREW LUCK: The No. 1 Overall Pick Who's Going To Take The NFL By Storm

It’s official, the Indianapolis Colts will pick Andrew Luck with the first-overall pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft.
We’ve all known that Luck would be the No. 1 pick for a while — fans even urged their teams to lose on purpose so they could draft him.
But on Thursday night the constant praise will end, and Luck will have to start living up to the impossibly high expectations the football world holds for him.
He has all kinds of potential, and an incredible backstory that should make him ideal “role model” material for the NFL.
Andrew grew up in Europe. He moved to Germany when his dad became the GM of a European football team in Frankfurt, and later lived in London
In Europe, Andrew developed a love for soccer. Scouts now say his great vision and footwork is a result of playing pickup soccer as a kid
He moved back to the US when he was 12, and eventually broke onto the football scene at Stratford High School outside Houston
In addition to being the best quarterback, he was also the best safety, punter and field-goal kicker on the team
Despite being recruited by the likes of LSU and Alabama, Luck had his sights set on Stanford, a school that went just 1-11 in 2007
Off the field, Luck had company in marginal fame. He lived four doors down from another student-phenom — golfer Michelle Wie
Luck didn't go pro after 2010, choosing to stay at Stanford and finish out his degree. As a precaution, he insured himself for millions in case he got hurt
No team actually went through with it. But after a 11-1 senior year, Luck's stock was as high as ever
He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, but he lost the trophy to his new rival — Baylor QB Robert Griffin III
When the Colts released Peyton Manning and he signed with Denver, it was basically official — Indy would pick Luck #1 overall
Ironically, all the early buzz sucked the drama out of the Luck story, and all the pre-draft buzz has focused on RGIII. He landed on the covers of both SI and ESPN The Magazine
Now the pressure is all on Luck. He's replacing Manning in Indy, and needs to be nearly as good as him to justify the hype
