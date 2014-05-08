Two Mind-Boggling Quotes That Completely Sum Up Most NFL Draft Rumours

Unlike anything else in pro sports, the NFL Draft is a game of information. Who has it, how much of it is true, and how much is just something teams want other teams to think.

A perfect example came Monday, when Chris Mortensen reported Manziel would not fall past the Cleveland Browns, who own the fourth pick in the draft. A day later, Jay Glazer destroyed that rumour, emphatically reporting that the Browns will not draft Manziel.

At other times, there’s information that just makes you shake your head and reminds you just how absurd most of this game can be.

The first comes from Josina Anderson on ESPN who spoke with St. Louis Rams general manager Les Snead and whether or not he will draft a quarterback.

In other words, the Rams may draft a quarterback or they may not.

This is not a fault of ESPN or Anderson as they were just working with the information presented to them. But ultimately, this information means almost nothing as every team would draft a quarterback they like if he falls far enough, even if they don’t need one.

Just ask Tom Brady, who was only drafted by they Patriots because they had him rated very high and he was still on the board in the sixth round.

The second quote comes from former Cowboys vice president for player personnel and current NFL.com analyst Gil Brandt during the NFL Draft Combine when discussing the hand sizes of quarterbacks.

Brandt was satisfied with the hand size of Eastern Illinois quarterback Jimmy Garopollo via AwfulAnnouncing.com:

Then, just 13 minutes later, Brandt was less-than-thrilled with Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s hands which were the exact same size as Garopollo’s:

Of course, all this really means is that Brandt thought Bridgewater’s hands would be bigger. But the information is presented as if Bridgewater’s hands are small and Garopollo’s are not.

Just further proof that most NFL Draft information should be taken with a grain of salt and scrutinized thoroughly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.