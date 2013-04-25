There's A rumour That The Jets Are Going To Take The Most polarising Quarterback In The NFL Draft

The talk around the league is that the New York Jets are seriously interested in picking Syracuse quarterback Ryan Nassib, Sal Paolantonio of ESPN reports.



According to Paolantonio, the Buffalo Bills — who everyone has as the favourite to pick Nassib — are scared that the Jets are going to pick him if they pass on him with the No. 8 pick.

The Jets have the 9th and 13th picks in the first round, and the 39th pick in the second round. If they use one of those on Nassib, it’ll be a major gamble.

Nassib is one of the top-five QBs in this draft, but this is widely considered an awful draft for quarterbacks. There’s no Andrew Luck or RGIII out there, and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. only has one quarterback on his top-25 list (Geno Smith).

In addition, the league is deeply divided on Nassib.

In a chat on ESPN, Adam Schefter wrote this sobering analysis of how the league sees Nassib:

“If [Bills coach Doug Marrone] loves Nassib that much, he should go get him at No. 8, no questions asked. Most teams do not have Nassib rated that highly. Some have him as a fourth-round pick, others as a second, and there are some that have him rated as the top quarterback on the board. Opinions really are across the board. But here’s the thing: It’s only going to take one team at one spot to grab him.”

Kiper, for his part, has him as a “late second-round” type of talent — not terrible, but far from 9-13 range where the Jets are picking.

Other experts (in fact, many experts) have him going to the Bills at 8th overall.

The Jets are in full rebuilding mode, so it makes sense to bring in a young QB and try to start fresh. If they love Nassib and he’s still there at the 39th pick, it’ll be worth the gamble.

But using a top-15 pick on a quarterback who half the NFL thinks is a fourth-rounder?

That’s questionable.

