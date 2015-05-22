Four states dominated the NFL Draft

Of the 256 players selected in the NFL Draft, a whopping 123 (48%) played high school football in Florida, Georgia, Texas, or California, according to Scout.com.

Florida led the way with 39 players alone. Combined with their neighbour to the north, Florida and Georgia (30) produced more than one out of every four (27%) players in the draft.

If population is considered, Georgia comes out on top with 2.97 players drafted for every 1.0 million residents. They were followed by Alabama (2.86), Florida (1.96), Maryland (1.33), and Texas (1.04).

