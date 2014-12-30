Here's The 2015 NFL Draft Order For The First 20 Picks

The order for the first 20 picks of the 2015 NFL Draft is set.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the No. 1 pick with their dramatic loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 17.

Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota, the consensus No. 1 prospect in the draft, seems to be the obvious choice for Tampa — a team that has struggled at quarterback for years.

The Cleveland Browns are the only team that has two top-20 picks. They have their own pick (No. 12) and Buffalo’s pick (No. 19), which they got in the Sammy Watkins trade during the 2014 draft.

The 12 playoff teams will be ordered based on postseason results after the Super Bowl.

Here’s the draft order for the first 20 picks:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2-14 Tennessee Titans, 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-13 Oakland Raiders, 3-13 Washington Redskins, 4-12 New York Jets, 4-12 Chicago Bears, 5-11 Atlanta Falcons, 6-10 New York Giants, 6-10 St. Louis Rams, 6-10 Minnesota Vikings, 7-9 Cleveland Browns, 7-9 New Orleans Saints, 7-9 Miami Dolphins, 8-8 San Francisco 49ers, 8-8 Houston Texans, 9-7 Kansas City Chiefs, 9-7 San Diego Chargers, 9-7 Cleveland Browns, 7-9 (via Buffalo Bills) Philadelphia Eagles, 10-6

Here are the playoff teams (will be ordered by postseason results): Carolina Panthers (7-8-1), Baltimore Ravens (10-6), Cincinnati Bengals (10-5-1), Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5), Detroit Lions (11-5), Indianapolis Colts (11-5), Arizona Cardinals (11-5), Dallas Cowboys (12-4), Green Bay Packers (12-4), New England Patriots (12-4), Denver Broncos (12-4), Seattle Seahawks (12-4).

