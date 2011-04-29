WATCH: New NFL Draft Pick Mark Ingram Cries After Hearing An Email From His Dad In Prison

Alabama running back Mark Ingram was drafted No. 28th overall by the New Orleans Saints last night, following in the footsteps of his father Mark Sr., who was also drafted 28th overall by the New York Giants in 1987.



Unfortunately, Mark Sr. could not share in his son’s big moment, because he’s serving a prison sentence for bank fraud and money laundering.

But he did manage to send an email to ESPN’s Suzy Kolber, who read it to his son on the air, bringing Mark Jr. to tears.

In case you missed it, check out the most the emotional moment of the evening below. (Via SB Nation)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.