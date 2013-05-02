NFL DRAFT GRADES: Here's How The Experts Ranked All 32 Teams

The NFL Draft is over and the grades are in.
Using the report cards of the eight biggest NFL Draft experts out there, we calculated the GPA for all 32 teams.
The 49ers were the big winners, while the Patriots were the surprise losers.
The experts: Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN), Chris Burke (Sports Illustrated), Pete Prisco (CBS Sports), Jason Cole (Yahoo! Sports) Evan Silva (Rotoworld/NBC), Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News), Peter Schrager (Fox Sports), Nate Davis (USA Today)
GPA: 3.6
Highest/lowest grade: A, B-
First pick: Tyler Eifert, tight end, Notre Dame
GPA: 3.5
Highest/lowest grade: A+, B-
First pick: Tavon Austin, wide receiver, West Virginia
GPA: 3.5
Highest/lowest grade: A+, B-
First pick: Luke Joeckel, offensive tackle, Texas A&M
GPA: 3.4
Highest/lowest grade: A, C+
First pick: Sharrif Floyd, defensive tackle, Florida
GPA: 3.3
Highest/lowest grade: A, C+
First pick: Jonathan Cooper, guard, UNC
GPA: 3.3
Highest/lowest grade: A, C-
First pick: Datone Jones, defensive end, UCLA
GPA: 3.2
Highest/lowest grade: A, C+
First pick: Jarvis Jones, linebacker, Georgia
GPA: 3.1
Highest/lowest grade: A, C
First pick: Lane Johnson, offensive tackle, Oklahoma
GPA: 3.1
Highest/lowest grade: A, C-
First pick: Jonhthan Banks, cornerback, Mississippi State
GPA: 3.1
Highest/lowest grade: A, C+
First pick: Christine Michael, running back, Texas A&M
GPA: 3.0
Highest/lowest grade: A-, C
First pick: DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver, Tennessee
GPA: 3.0
Highest/lowest grade: A-, C+
First pick: Desmond Trufant, cornerback, Washington
GPA: 3.0
Highest/lowest grade: A, C-
First pick: Chance Warmack, guard, Alabama
GPA: 2.9
Highest/lowest grade: B+, C
First pick: Kenny Vaccaro, safety, Texas
GPA: 2.8
Highest/lowest grade: A, C-
First pick: DJ Hayden, cornerback, Houston
GPA: 2.8
Highest/lowest grade: B, C+
First pick: Justin Pugh, offensive tackle, Syracuse
GPA: 2.7
Highest/lowest grade: B, C
First pick: Ziggy Ansah, defensive end, BYU
GPA: 2.7
Highest/lowest grade: A, D+
First pick: Dion Jordan, defensive end, Oregon
GPA: 2.7
Highest/lowest grade: A-, C-
First pick: Eric Fisher, offensive tackle, Central Michigan
GPA: 2.6
Highest/lowest grade: A-, D
First pick: DJ Fluker, offensive tackle, Alabama
GPA: 2.4
Highest/lowest grade: B+, C
First pick: Star Lotulelei, defensive tackle, Utah
GPA: 2.4
Highest/lowest grade: B, C-
First pick: Sylvester Williams, defensive tackle, UNC
GPA: 2.4
Highest/lowest grade: A,D
First pick: David Amerson, cornerback, NC State
GPA: 2.4
Highest/lowest grade: B+, C-
First pick: Bjoern Werner, defensive end, FSU
GPA: 2.3
Highest/lowest grade: B, D
First pick: Dee Milliner, cornerback, Alabama
GPA: 2.1
Highest/lowest grade: B-, D
First pick: Jamie Collins, linebacker, Southern Miss
GPA: 1.9
Highest/lowest grade: B+, D
First pick: Barkevious Mingo, defensive end, LSU
GPA: 1.5
Highest/lowest grade: C+, F
First pick: Travis Frederik, centre, Wisconsin
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.