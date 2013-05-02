NFL DRAFT GRADES: Here's How The Experts Ranked All 32 Teams

The NFL Draft is over and the grades are in.



Using the report cards of the eight biggest NFL Draft experts out there, we calculated the GPA for all 32 teams.

The 49ers were the big winners, while the Patriots were the surprise losers.

The experts: Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN), Chris Burke (Sports Illustrated), Pete Prisco (CBS Sports), Jason Cole (Yahoo! Sports) Evan Silva (Rotoworld/NBC), Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News), Peter Schrager (Fox Sports), Nate Davis (USA Today)

