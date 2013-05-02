NFL DRAFT GRADES: Here's How The Experts Ranked All 32 Teams

Tony Manfred
Eric Fisher

The NFL Draft is over and the grades are in.

Using the report cards of the eight biggest NFL Draft experts out there, we calculated the GPA for all 32 teams.

The 49ers were the big winners, while the Patriots were the surprise losers.

The experts: Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN), Chris Burke (Sports Illustrated), Pete Prisco (CBS Sports), Jason Cole (Yahoo! Sports) Evan Silva (Rotoworld/NBC), Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News), Peter Schrager (Fox Sports), Nate Davis (USA Today)

1. San Francisco 49ers: A-

GPA: 3.7

Highest/lowest grade: A+, B

First pick: Eric Reid, safety, LSU

2. Cincinnati Bengals: A-

GPA: 3.6

Highest/lowest grade: A, B-

First pick: Tyler Eifert, tight end, Notre Dame

3. St. Louis Rams: A-

GPA: 3.5

Highest/lowest grade: A+, B-

First pick: Tavon Austin, wide receiver, West Virginia

4. Baltimore Ravens: A-

GPA: 3.5

Highest/lowest grade: A, B

First pick: Matt Elam, safety, Florida

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: A-

GPA: 3.5

Highest/lowest grade: A+, B-

First pick: Luke Joeckel, offensive tackle, Texas A&M

6. Minnesota Vikings: B+

GPA: 3.4

Highest/lowest grade: A, C+

First pick: Sharrif Floyd, defensive tackle, Florida

7. Arizona Cardinals: B+

GPA: 3.3

Highest/lowest grade: A, C+

First pick: Jonathan Cooper, guard, UNC

8. Green Bay Packers: B+

GPA: 3.3

Highest/lowest grade: A, C-

First pick: Datone Jones, defensive end, UCLA

9. Pittsburgh Steelers: B+

GPA: 3.2

Highest/lowest grade: A, C+

First pick: Jarvis Jones, linebacker, Georgia

10. Philadelphia Eagles: B

GPA: 3.1

Highest/lowest grade: A, C

First pick: Lane Johnson, offensive tackle, Oklahoma

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B

GPA: 3.1

Highest/lowest grade: A, C-

First pick: Jonhthan Banks, cornerback, Mississippi State

12. Seattle Seahawks: B

GPA: 3.1

Highest/lowest grade: A, C+

First pick: Christine Michael, running back, Texas A&M

13. Houston Texans: B

GPA: 3.0

Highest/lowest grade: A-, C

First pick: DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver, Tennessee

14. Atlanta Falcons: B

GPA: 3.0

Highest/lowest grade: A-, C+

First pick: Desmond Trufant, cornerback, Washington

15. Tennessee Titans: B

GPA: 3.0

Highest/lowest grade: A, C-

First pick: Chance Warmack, guard, Alabama

16. New Orleans Saints: B

GPA: 2.9

Highest/lowest grade: B+, C

First pick: Kenny Vaccaro, safety, Texas

17. Oakland Raiders: B-

GPA: 2.8

Highest/lowest grade: A, C-

First pick: DJ Hayden, cornerback, Houston

18. New York Giants: B-

GPA: 2.8

Highest/lowest grade: B, C+

First pick: Justin Pugh, offensive tackle, Syracuse

19. Detroit Lions: B-

GPA: 2.7

Highest/lowest grade: B, C

First pick: Ziggy Ansah, defensive end, BYU

20. Miami Dolphins: B-

GPA: 2.7

Highest/lowest grade: A, D+

First pick: Dion Jordan, defensive end, Oregon

21. Kansas City Chiefs: B-

GPA: 2.7

Highest/lowest grade: A-, C-

First pick: Eric Fisher, offensive tackle, Central Michigan

22. San Diego Chargers: B-

GPA: 2.6

Highest/lowest grade: A-, D

First pick: DJ Fluker, offensive tackle, Alabama

23. Chicago Bears: B-

GPA: 2.5

Highest/lowest grade: B+, C

First pick: Kyle Long, guard, Oregon

24. Carolina Panthers: C+

GPA: 2.4

Highest/lowest grade: B+, C

First pick: Star Lotulelei, defensive tackle, Utah

25. Denver Broncos: C+

GPA: 2.4

Highest/lowest grade: B, C-

First pick: Sylvester Williams, defensive tackle, UNC

26. Washington Redskins: C+

GPA: 2.4

Highest/lowest grade: A,D

First pick: David Amerson, cornerback, NC State

27. Indianapolis Colts: C+

GPA: 2.4

Highest/lowest grade: B+, C-

First pick: Bjoern Werner, defensive end, FSU

28. New York Jets: C+

GPA: 2.3

Highest/lowest grade: B, D

First pick: Dee Milliner, cornerback, Alabama

29. Buffalo Bills: C+

GPA: 2.3

Highest/lowest grade: B+, D+

First pick: EJ Manuel, quarterback, FSU

30. New England Patriots: C

GPA: 2.1

Highest/lowest grade: B-, D

First pick: Jamie Collins, linebacker, Southern Miss

31. Cleveland Browns: C

GPA: 1.9

Highest/lowest grade: B+, D

First pick: Barkevious Mingo, defensive end, LSU

32. Dallas Cowboys: C-

GPA: 1.5

Highest/lowest grade: C+, F

First pick: Travis Frederik, centre, Wisconsin

More from the Draft

The Best & Worst Dressed Of The NFL Draft >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.