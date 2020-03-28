The NFL warned teams they'd be punished if they publicly criticised the league's decision to go on with the draft as planned

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Roger Goodell at the 2019 NFL draft.

The 2020 NFL draft is going on as planned from April 23-25, despite sporting events being cancelled and postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus.

In a memo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned teams that publicly criticising the decision to hold the draft as planned “is grounds for disciplinary action.”

Given the restrictions on travel and in-person meetings, preparation for the draft will be complicated, with teams forced to pick based on video and with little medical information about players.

Even with sports events around the world being suspended, postponed, or outright cancelled because of the spread of the novel coronavirus, the NFL is planning to go on with the 2020 Draft as scheduled.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL Management Council Executive Committee was “unanimous and unequivocal” that the draft, scheduled for April 23-25, should go forward as planned.

In a memo, Commissioner Roger Goodell said the teams should raise questions and concerns with the CEC. However, he warned that publicly criticising the decision could result in punishment.

“The CEC was also clear, and I share the Committee’s view, that public discussion of issues relating to the Draft serves no useful purpose and is grounds for disciplinary action.”

Goodell wrote in the memo that prospects and their families will not be at the draft.

While acknowledging the health risks, Goodell wrote there were no assurances that conditions would be better at a later date.

“Everyone recognises that the public health conditions are highly uncertain and there is no assurance that we can select a different date and be confident that conditions will be significantly more favourable than they are today.”

The NFL thus far has been almost unflinching in going forward with its schedule in the wake of the novel coronavirus.

After the league and players agreed to a new 10-year Collective Bargaining Agreement in March, the league went forward with the start of the new league year and free agency as scheduled.

According to multiple reports, team executives, coaches, players, and agents were angry about starting free agency, given complications with travel and in-person meetings.

Already, some in the NFL world have noted the difficulties of draft preparation without being able to bring players in for interviews and physicals.

Draft staying on course means tape will rule, not workouts. Physicals remain a huge issue for many. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) March 27, 2020

The challenge created by elimination of most pro days, workouts, etc., as team executives explain it: 30-40% of players on a team’s draft board won’t have verified measurements 15-20% won’t have a medical grade As one exec told me: “Some teams are really gonna f*** this up.” https://t.co/nHuY5EYu25 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 27, 2020

New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis told NBC’s Peter King on a podcast that he would be in favour of pushing back the date of the draft.

“I’d be personally in favour of delaying the draft, so that we can get some of the work done that our scouts and our personnel people ordinarily do,” Loomis said.

“And then just the logistics of trying to conduct the draft, with not having access to your draft rooms and your offices, creates a lot of logistic problems.”

