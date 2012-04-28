NFL DRAFT EXPERT: These Four Teams Won The Draft Last Night

Photo: YouTube

Mike Mayock is widely regarded as the football world’s best draft expert. So when he talks about who won he draft, we listen.Here are his four round-one winners:



Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jags traded up and stole Justin Blackmon out from under the Rams’ noses. At No. 7, they were likely going to be stuck with a boom-or-bust defensive lineman. But moving up two spots gave them a potential offensive star.

New England Patriots: The Pats took Mayock’s No. 1-rated defensive player in Chandler Jones. They also shocked everyone by keeping their second first-round pick and taking Alabama’s Dont’a Hightower. They addressed two areas of need with two really talented players.

Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings moved back one spot, got three picks in return, and drafted the guy they were going to take anyway in offensive tackle Ryan Matt Kalil. Everyone is calling them winners today.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A lot of people didn’t like what the Bucs did by trading back and getting safety Mark Barron. But Mayock said he could be a Pro Bowler, and also likes that Tampa moved back into the first round to draft Doug Martin at No. 31.

You can read a more thorough analysis of Mayock’s favourites over at NFL.com >

