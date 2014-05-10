NFL Draft's Huge TV Ratings Remind Us Football Is Still King In America

Cork Gaines
Johnny ManzielGetty Images

The first round of the NFL Draft posted a huge 6.8 overnight rating on ESPN, the highest rating ever for the draft.

A 6.8 rating translates to an average of 7.9 million households throughout the night.

To get a better sense of how big a 6.8 rating, consider this:

  • The actual number of people who watched was even higher as the draft was also broadcast on the NFL Network.
  • The draft went head-to-head with a Miami Heat playoff game.
  • In last year’s NBA playoffs, there were 78 games prior to the Finals. Only one game, game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals (Heat-Pacers), posted a better rating (7.1) than last night’s draft.
  • Those 78 games had an average rating of 2.7.
  • In last year’s Major League Baseball playoffs, there were 32 games prior to the World Series. The highest-rated game was game six of the American League Championship Series (Red Sox-Tigers) which posted a 5.5 rating.
  • Those 32 games averaged a 3.0 rating.

The good news for the other leagues is that the NBA Finals (10.4 average rating over 7 games) and the World Series (9.0 average rating over 6 games) still draw more people to the television than the NFL Draft.

But the gap is narrowing.

Data via SportsMediaWatch.com

