LIVE! Every Pick From The First Round Of The NFL Draft And How The Experts Did

With the first pick of this year’s NFL draft, the Houston Texans selected Jadeveon Clowney from the University of South Carolina.
There was some doubt leading up to the draft with some speculating the Texans might trade the pick or possibly draft Khalil Mack. But in the end, most people had Clowney as the best player in the draft.
On the following pages, we’ll track each pick of the NFL draft and compare those selections to where some of the top draft experts predicted the player to be picked.
Where the experts projected this player ...
Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 1, Houston
Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 1, Houston
Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 1, Houston
Where the experts projected this player ...
Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 2, St. Louis
Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 2, St. Louis
Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 2, St. Louis
Where the experts projected this player ...
Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 20 Arizona
Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 11 Tennessee
Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 11 Tennessee
The Bills received the 4th pick in exchange for the 9th pick as well as a 1st round pick and a 4th round pick in 2015.
Where the experts projected this player ...
Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 4, Cleveland
Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 4, Cleveland
Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 5, Oakland
Where the experts projected this player ...
Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 3 Jacksonville
Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 3 Jacksonville
Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 3 Jacksonville
Where the experts projected this player ...
Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 6, Atlanta
Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 6, Atlanta
Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 4, Cleveland
Where the experts projected this player ...
Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 5, Oakland
Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 5, Oakland
Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 7, Tampa Bay
Cleveland received the 8th pick in exchange for the 9th overall pick and a 5th round pick (no. 145 overall)
Where the experts projected this player ...
Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 10, Detroit
Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 8, Minnesota
Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 8, Minnesota
Where the experts projected this player ...
Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 11, Tennessee
Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 25, San Diego
Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 20, Arizona
Where the experts projected this player ...
Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 17, Baltimore
Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 12, New York Giants
Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 12, New York Giants
Where the experts projected this player ...
Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 9, Buffalo
Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 9, Buffalo
Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 6, Atlanta
Where the experts projected this player ...
Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 18 New York Jets
Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 30, San Francisco
Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 13 St. Louis
Where the experts projected this player ...
Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 8, Minnesota
Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 7, Tampa Bay
Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 24, Cincinnati
Where the experts projected this player ...
Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 14, Chicago
Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 15, Pittsburgh
Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 15, Pittsburgh
Where the experts projected this player ...
Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 16, Dallas
Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 20, Arizona
Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 21, Green Bay
Where the experts projected this player ...
Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 12, New York Giants
Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 13, St. Louis
Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 9, Buffalo
Where the experts projected this player ...
Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 21, Green Bay
Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 17, Baltimore
Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 17, Baltimore
Where the experts projected this player ...
Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 29, New England
Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 14, Chicago
Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 14, Chicago
