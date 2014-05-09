LIVE! Every Pick From The First Round Of The NFL Draft And How The Experts Did

With the first pick of this year’s NFL draft, the Houston Texans selected Jadeveon Clowney from the University of South Carolina.

There was some doubt leading up to the draft with some speculating the Texans might trade the pick or possibly draft Khalil Mack. But in the end, most people had Clowney as the best player in the draft.

On the following pages, we’ll track each pick of the NFL draft and compare those selections to where some of the top draft experts predicted the player to be picked.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.