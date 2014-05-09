LIVE! Every Pick From The First Round Of The NFL Draft And How The Experts Did

Cork Gaines
Jadeveon ClowneyGetty Images

With the first pick of this year’s NFL draft, the Houston Texans selected Jadeveon Clowney from the University of South Carolina.

There was some doubt leading up to the draft with some speculating the Texans might trade the pick or possibly draft Khalil Mack. But in the end, most people had Clowney as the best player in the draft.

On the following pages, we’ll track each pick of the NFL draft and compare those selections to where some of the top draft experts predicted the player to be picked.

1. Jadeveon Clowney, DE (South Carolina) -- Houston Texans

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 1, Houston

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 1, Houston

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 1, Houston

2. Greg Robinson, OT (Auburn) -- St. Louis Rams

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 2, St. Louis

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 2, St. Louis

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 2, St. Louis

3. Blake Bortles, QB (Central Florida) -- Jacksonville Jaguars

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 20 Arizona

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 11 Tennessee

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 11 Tennessee

4. Sammy Watkins, WR (Clemson) -- Buffalo Bills (from Cleveland Browns)

The Bills received the 4th pick in exchange for the 9th pick as well as a 1st round pick and a 4th round pick in 2015.

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 4, Cleveland

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 4, Cleveland

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 5, Oakland

5. Khalil Mack, LB (Buffalo) -- Oakland Raiders

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 3 Jacksonville

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 3 Jacksonville

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 3 Jacksonville

6. Jake Matthews, OT (Texas A&M) -- Atlanta Falcons

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 6, Atlanta

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 6, Atlanta

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 4, Cleveland

7. Mike Evans, WR (Texas A&M) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 5, Oakland

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 5, Oakland

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 7, Tampa Bay

8. Justin Gilbert, CB (Oklahoma State) -- Cleveland Browns (from Minnesota Vikings)

Cleveland received the 8th pick in exchange for the 9th overall pick and a 5th round pick (no. 145 overall)

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 10, Detroit

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 8, Minnesota

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 8, Minnesota

9. Anthony Barr, LB (UCLA) -- Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills via Cleveland Browns)

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 11, Tennessee

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 25, San Diego

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 20, Arizona

10. Eric Ebron, TE (North Carolina) -- Detroit Lions

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 17, Baltimore

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 12, New York Giants

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 12, New York Giants

11. Taylor Lewan, OT (Michigan) -- Tennessee Titans

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 9, Buffalo

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 9, Buffalo

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 6, Atlanta

12.Odell Beckham, JR. (LSU) -- New York Giants

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 18 New York Jets

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 30, San Francisco

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 13 St. Louis

13. Aaron Donald, DT (Pittsburgh) -- St. Louis Rams

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 8, Minnesota

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 7, Tampa Bay

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 24, Cincinnati

14. Kyle Fuller, CB (Virginia Tech) -- Chicago Bears

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 14, Chicago

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 15, Pittsburgh

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 15, Pittsburgh

15. Ryan Shazier, LB (Ohio State) -- Pittsburgh Steelers

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 16, Dallas

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 20, Arizona

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 21, Green Bay

16. Zack Martin, OT (Notre Dame) -- Dallas Cowboys

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 12, New York Giants

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 13, St. Louis

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 9, Buffalo

17. C.J. Mosley, LB (Alabama) -- Baltimore Ravens

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 21, Green Bay

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 17, Baltimore

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 17, Baltimore

18. Calvin Pryor, S (Louisville) -- New York Jets

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 29, New England

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 14, Chicago

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 14, Chicago

19. -- Miami Dolphins

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No.

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No.

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No.

20. Arizona Cardinals

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No.

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No.

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No.

21. Green Bay Packers

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No.

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No.

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No.

22. Philadelphia Eagles

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No.

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No.

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No.

23. Kansas City Chiefs

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No.

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No.

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No.

24. Cincinnati Bengals

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No.

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No.

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No.

25. San Diego Chargers

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No.

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No.

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No.

26. Cleveland Browns

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No.

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No.

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No.

27. New Orleans Saints

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No.

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No.

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No.

28. Carolina Panthers

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No.

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No.

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No.

29. New England Patriots

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No.

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No.

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No.

30. San Francisco 49ers

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No.

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No.

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No.

31. Denver Broncos

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No.

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No.

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No.

32. Seattle Seahawks

Where the experts projected this player ...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No.

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No.

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No.

Now check out the highest-paid baseball players of all time.

The 25 Highest-Paid Major League Baseball Players Of All Time

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.