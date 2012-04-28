Smash Mouth NFL Football Is Dead

If there’s one big take away from Thursday night’s first round of the NFL Draft it’s this:



High-flying NFL passing offenses are here to stay.

FOR GOOD.

As Don Banks of SI.com pointed out in his post-first round notes, seven of the first 10 picks were players who will either be tasked with being a big part of the passing game or stopping the passing game.

The list of seven includes quarterbacks Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin III, and Ryan Tannehill, defensive backs Morris Claiborne, Mark Barron, and Stephon Gilmore, and wide receiver Justin Blackmon.

And if you go even further than that and also include players taken for their pass protection or pass rushing skills, 21 of the 32 first round picks meet this criteria too.

With seven of last year’s 12 playoff teams all ranked among the top 10 passing offenses in the league, this makes a lot of sense and is a trend that is likely to continue for years to come. (See: NFL rules changes favouring scoring over defence.)

