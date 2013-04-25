Manti Te'o Will Be Drafted By One Of These Teams, According To NFL Draft Experts

The most anticipated pick in this year’s NFL draft won’t come until late on Thursday evening or possibly during Friday’s second round.



That is when one team will take a chance on the media storm that is Manti Te’o.

We took a look at 22 NFL draft experts to see which team they think will draft the Notre Dame linebacker. And the overwhelming choice is the Minnesota Vikings, who have two picks (#23, #25) late in the first round.

Of the 22 experts, 15 have Te’o being drafted in the first round, and 11 of those have Te’o going to the Vikings. The other two teams mentioned in the first round are the Bears and the Ravens. Here is where each expert projects Te’o to be drafted…

#20 Chicago Bears — 2 Experts (Mel Kiper, ESPN.com; Gil Brandt, NFL.com)

Kiper’s analysis: “They added help in free agency, but this could be a big need soon enough.”

#23 Minnesota Vikings — 5 experts (Josh Norris, NFL.com; Charles Davis, NFL.com; Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com; Bucky Brooks, NFL.com; AssociatedPress.com)

AP analysis:: “With two selections in the next three slots, Minnesota is going to help itself on defence both times. First up, yes, the Vikings see plenty of value in that Notre Dame linebacker. “

#25 Minnesota Vikings — 6 experts (Todd McShay, ESPN.com; Don Banks, SI.com; Charles Casserly, NFL.com; Rob Rang, CBSSports.com; Dane Brugler, CBSSports.com; Will Brinson, CBSSports.com)

Banks’ analysis: “I’m sticking with Te’o to the Vikings, who at least have the benefit of two first-round picks to play with.”

#32 Baltimore Ravens — 2 experts (Matt Smith, NFL.com; Dan Kadar, SBNation.com)

Sample Comment (via Kadar): “Te’o has long been associated with the Ravens in mocks, and now the talk from NFL circles is confirming it. That is, of course, as long as the Ravens don’t deal the pick, which some expect.”

Undrafted in first round — 7 experts (Greg Cosell, Yahoo! Sports; Akbar Gbajabiamila NFL.com; Pat Kirwin, CBSSports.com; Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com; Clark Judge, CBSSports.com; Russ Lande, NationalFootballPost.com; Paul Schrager, FoxSports.com)

