The Trick The NFL Uses To Make Sure Roger Goodell Doesn't Screw Up A Draft Pick's Name

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will announce all 32 first-round picks in the NFL Draft tonight.
It’s an easy job. The only way to screw it up is by mispronouncing a player’s name as he walks to the stage in the biggest moment in his life.
Luckily for him, the NFL has figured out a pretty clever way to avoid one of those gaffes.
NFL Network’s Rich Eisen posted a few photos of what the NFL draft cards look like.
The draft card is the piece of paper that Goodell reads when he announces the pick. It’s basically a script.
It turns out that individual cards are pre-printed for each player, complete with a phonetic spelling of any complicated parts of their names. The part to fill by hand is the pick number and the team.
Goodell basically has a pronunciation guide in front of him as he reads the pick.
Here’s Khalil (kah-leel) Mack’s card:
And here’s Jadeveon (jud-DEV-ee-uhn) Clowney:
