The Trick The NFL Uses To Make Sure Roger Goodell Doesn't Screw Up A Draft Pick's Name

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will announce all 32 first-round picks in the NFL Draft tonight.

It’s an easy job. The only way to screw it up is by mispronouncing a player’s name as he walks to the stage in the biggest moment in his life.

Luckily for him, the NFL has figured out a pretty clever way to avoid one of those gaffes.

NFL Network’s Rich Eisen posted a few photos of what the NFL draft cards look like.

The draft card is the piece of paper that Goodell reads when he announces the pick. It’s basically a script.

It turns out that individual cards are pre-printed for each player, complete with a phonetic spelling of any complicated parts of their names. The part to fill by hand is the pick number and the team.

Goodell basically has a pronunciation guide in front of him as he reads the pick.

Here’s Khalil (kah-leel) Mack’s card:

And here’s Jadeveon (jud-DEV-ee-uhn) Clowney:

