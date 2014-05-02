WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Biggest NFL Draft Busts Ever

Tony Manfred
Jamarcus russell fatYouTube

Ending up on this list is the worst case scenario for the 32 players who will be taken in the first round of next week’s NFL Draft.

No one wants to be the next JaMarcus Russell and Ryan Leaf.

But while a few of the biggest NFL Draft busts ever have fallen on hard times, others are actually thriving in second careers.

Ryan Leaf was picked No. 2 overall by the Chargers in 1998.

Now he's in a Montana prison on felony drug charges.

Tim Couch was picked No. 1 overall by the Browns in 1999.

Now he lives in Kentucky and works as a college football analyst for Fox Sports.

Jamarcus Russell was picked No. 1 overall by the Raiders in 2007.

Now he has lost 40 pounds and is attempting to make a comeback after a three-year absence from the league.

Curtis Enis was picked No. 5 overall by the Bears in 1998.

Now he's the head coach at Bradford High School in Ohio.

Ki-Jana Carter was picked No. 1 overall by the Bengals in 1995.

Now he runs a green energy company called ByoGlobe, and he wants to get into TV.

Brian Bosworth was taken by the Seahawks in the 1987 Supplemental Draft.

Now he's an actor. He had a small part in the remake of 'The Longest Yard.'

Charles Rogers was picked No. 2 overall by the Lions in 2003.

After a string of legal issues, he entered a Houston rehab facility last year.

Andre Ware was picked No. 7 overall by the Lions in 1990.

He's now a broadcaster for ESPN and ABC.

Akili Smith was picked No. 3 overall by the Bengals in 1999.

Now he's working toward getting his college degree and coaching high school football in San Diego.

Cade McNown was picked No. 12 overall by the Bears in 1999.

In 2008 he was appointed vice president of Thompson National Properties, a real estate investment firm.

