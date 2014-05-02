WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Biggest NFL Draft Busts Ever

Ending up on this list is the worst case scenario for the 32 players who will be taken in the first round of next week’s NFL Draft.
No one wants to be the next JaMarcus Russell and Ryan Leaf.
But while a few of the biggest NFL Draft busts ever have fallen on hard times, others are actually thriving in second careers.
Now he has lost 40 pounds and is attempting to make a comeback after a three-year absence from the league.
In 2008 he was appointed vice president of Thompson National Properties, a real estate investment firm.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.