The Top 32 Players In The 2014 NFL Draft

The combine is over, and we’re finally within striking distance of the 2014 NFL Draft.
Using the current “big boards” of seven NFL draft experts, we created an expert consensus index of the top 32 prospects in the draft right now.
Those experts are the following: ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN’s Todd McShay, SB Nation’s Matthew Fairburn, SI’s Chris Burke, CBS Sports’ Rob Rang, NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks, and NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah.
Previously: 9th
Average rank: 27.6
Top 25's: 1 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He's injured and couldn't work out at the combine.
Previously: Unranked
Average rank: 27.0
Top 25's: 2 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He had a rough 2013 season, but a solid combine helped his stock.
Previously: Unranked
Average rank: 25.8
Top 25's: 3 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He's tiny (5'10'), but had the fastest 40-time at the combine.
Previously: 24th
Average rank: 25.2
Top 25's: 4 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He has the most incredible personal story of anyone in the draft.
Previously: 7th
Average rank: 24.6
Top 25's: 1 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He's absolutely tumbling after being the top tackle in the draft last fall.
Previously: 32nd
Average rank: 24.0
Top 25's: 2 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He's better on tape than he is in drills, the experts say.
Previously: Unranked
Average rank: 23.4
Top 25's: 4 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He broke into the top-32 thanks to a lightning-fast 40-yard dash at the combine.
Previously: 21st
Average rank: 22.2
Top 25's: 4 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He had a great combine, but it's unclear if he has a position.
Previously: 10th
Average rank: 22.0
Top 25's: 5 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He lost 23 pounds and says he feels 'sexy' now.
Previously: Unranked
Average rank: 21.1
Top 25's: 5 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He was told he was a second-to-fourth rounder last month.
Previously: Unranked
Average rank: 21.1
Top 25's: 6 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He's the best safety in a very weak safety class.
Previously: 27th
Average rank: 20.0
Top 25's: 3 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He's more of a receiver than a blocker, which is exactly what teams want from a modern tight end.
Previously: Undrafted
Average rank: 18.6
Top 25's: 5 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: No single player did more to help his stock at the NFL combine.
Previously: 12th
Average rank: 17.3
Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He didn't have a good combine, stoking fears that he could be yet another defensive back bust from Alabama.
Previously: 11th
Average rank: 17.0
Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: A poor 2013 season saw him slide behind two other wide receivers.
Previously: 23rd
Average rank: 16.7
Top 25's: 5 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: Experts are all over the map on him. One person has him #6, another has him #30.
Previously: Unranked
Average rank: 16.3
Top 25's: 3 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He's an incredibly athletic edge rusher. The NFL is in love with those.
Previously: 18th
Average rank: 15.8
Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He's established himself in the top-20 after a dominant Rose Bowl.
Previously: 20th
Average rank: 14.0
Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: A tight end hasn't been picked in the top-10 in eight years.
Previously: 26th
Average rank: 13.3
Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He got asked about his girlfriend at the combine ... which is odd.
Previously: 14th
Average rank: 12.4
Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: By all accounts he blew people away at the combine.
Previously: 22nd
Average rank: 12.2
Top 25's: 6 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He's the type of big, athletic cornerback that NFL teams are in love with after the success of the Seattle Seahawks.
Previously: 8th
Average rank: 12.1
Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any offensive lineman at the combine, for what it's worth.
Previously: 6th
Average rank: 12.0
Top 25's: 6 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He seems to be confident that scouts are impressed. He didn't run the 40-yard dash at the combine and he didn't play in the Senior Bowl.
Previously: 15th
Average rank: 9.9
Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: Everyone knows that he's big and strong, but an unexpectedly fast 40-yard dash at the combine really helped him.
Previously: 4th
Average rank: 9.9
Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: Despite a surge from Johnny Manziel, he's still the consensus top QB prospect.
Previously: 3rd
Average rank: 4.4
Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He's considered one of the more reliable options in the draft because he was a four-year starter at A&M.
Previously: 5th
Average rank: 3.6
Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He established himself as the No. 1 skill player in the draft with a strong combine.
Previously: 29th
Average rank: 3.3
Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He was outside the top-32 back in the fall. It's a crazy rise.
Previously: 1st
Average rank: 1.0
Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He ran a freakishly fast 4.53 40-yard dash at the combine.
