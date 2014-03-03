The Top 32 Players In The 2014 NFL Draft

Tony Manfred
Johnny manziel laughingRonald Martinez/Getty Images

The combine is over, and we’re finally within striking distance of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Using the current “big boards” of seven NFL draft experts, we created an expert consensus index of the top 32 prospects in the draft right now.

Those experts are the following: ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN’s Todd McShay, SB Nation’s Matthew Fairburn, SI’s Chris Burke, CBS Sports’ Rob Rang, NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks, and NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah.

32. Stephon Tuitt, defensive end (Notre Dame)

Previously: 9th

Average rank: 27.6

Top 25's: 1 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He's injured and couldn't work out at the combine.

31. Bradley Roby, cornerback (Ohio State)

Previously: Unranked

Average rank: 27.0

Top 25's: 2 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He had a rough 2013 season, but a solid combine helped his stock.

30. Brandin Cooks, wide receiver (Oregon State)

Previously: Unranked

Average rank: 25.8

Top 25's: 3 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He's tiny (5'10'), but had the fastest 40-time at the combine.

29. Ra'Shede Hageman, defensive tackle (Minnesota)

Previously: 24th

Average rank: 25.2

Top 25's: 4 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He has the most incredible personal story of anyone in the draft.

28. Cyrus Kouandjio, offensive tackle (Alabama)

Previously: 7th

Average rank: 24.6

Top 25's: 1 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He's absolutely tumbling after being the top tackle in the draft last fall.

27. Jason Verrett, cornerback (TCU)

Previously: 32nd

Average rank: 24.0

Top 25's: 2 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He's better on tape than he is in drills, the experts say.

26. Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver (LSU)

Previously: Unranked

Average rank: 23.4

Top 25's: 4 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He broke into the top-32 thanks to a lightning-fast 40-yard dash at the combine.

25. Ryan Shazier, linebacker (Ohio State)

Previously: 21st

Average rank: 22.2

Top 25's: 4 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He had a great combine, but it's unclear if he has a position.

24. Louis Nix III, defensive tackle (Notre Dame)

Previously: 10th

Average rank: 22.0

Top 25's: 5 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He lost 23 pounds and says he feels 'sexy' now.

23. Zack Martin, offensive tackle (Notre Dame)

Previously: Unranked

Average rank: 21.1

Top 25's: 5 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He was told he was a second-to-fourth rounder last month.

22. Calvin Pryor, safety (Louisville)

Previously: Unranked

Average rank: 21.1

Top 25's: 6 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He's the best safety in a very weak safety class.

21. Jace Amaro, tight end (Texas Tech)

Previously: 27th

Average rank: 20.0

Top 25's: 3 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He's more of a receiver than a blocker, which is exactly what teams want from a modern tight end.

20. Aaron Donald, defensive tackle (Pittsburgh)

Previously: Undrafted

Average rank: 18.6

Top 25's: 5 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: No single player did more to help his stock at the NFL combine.

19. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, cornerback (Alabama)

Previously: 12th

Average rank: 17.3

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He didn't have a good combine, stoking fears that he could be yet another defensive back bust from Alabama.

18. Marquise Lee, wide receiver (USC)

Previously: 11th

Average rank: 17.0

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: A poor 2013 season saw him slide behind two other wide receivers.

17. Timmy Jernigan, defensive tackle (Florida State)

Previously: 23rd

Average rank: 16.7

Top 25's: 5 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: Experts are all over the map on him. One person has him #6, another has him #30.

16. Kony Ealy, defensive end (Missouri)

Previously: Unranked

Average rank: 16.3

Top 25's: 3 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He's an incredibly athletic edge rusher. The NFL is in love with those.

15. Darqueze Dennard, cornerback (Michigan State)

Previously: 18th

Average rank: 15.8

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He's established himself in the top-20 after a dominant Rose Bowl.

14. Eric Ebron, tight end (UNC)

Previously: 20th

Average rank: 14.0

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: A tight end hasn't been picked in the top-10 in eight years.

13. Blake Bortles, quarterback (UCF)

Previously: 26th

Average rank: 13.3

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He got asked about his girlfriend at the combine ... which is odd.

12. Johnny Manziel, quarterback (Texas A&M)

Previously: 14th

Average rank: 12.4

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: By all accounts he blew people away at the combine.

11. Justin Gilbert, cornerback (Oklahoma State)

Previously: 22nd

Average rank: 12.2

Top 25's: 6 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He's the type of big, athletic cornerback that NFL teams are in love with after the success of the Seattle Seahawks.

10. Taylor Lewan, tackle (Michigan)

Previously: 8th

Average rank: 12.1

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any offensive lineman at the combine, for what it's worth.

9. CJ Mosley, linebacker (Alabama)

Previously: 6th

Average rank: 12.0

Top 25's: 6 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He seems to be confident that scouts are impressed. He didn't run the 40-yard dash at the combine and he didn't play in the Senior Bowl.

8. Anthony Barr, defensive end (UCLA)

Previously: 2nd

Average rank: 10.6

Top 25's: 6 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: There's a bit of a Barr backlash now that people are starting to see how raw he is on tape.

7. Mike Evans, wide receiver (Texas A&M)

Previously: 15th

Average rank: 9.9

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: Everyone knows that he's big and strong, but an unexpectedly fast 40-yard dash at the combine really helped him.

6. Teddy Bridgewater, quarterback (Louisville)

Previously: 4th

Average rank: 9.9

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: Despite a surge from Johnny Manziel, he's still the consensus top QB prospect.

5. Khalil Mack, linebacker (Buffalo)

Previously: 13th

Average rank: 5.0

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He's shooting up draft boards now that experts who didn't watch him live in college get to see him on tape.

4. Jake Matthews, offensive tackle (Texas A&M)

Previously: 3rd

Average rank: 4.4

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He's considered one of the more reliable options in the draft because he was a four-year starter at A&M.

3. Sammy Watkins, wide receiver (Clemson)

Previously: 5th

Average rank: 3.6

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He established himself as the No. 1 skill player in the draft with a strong combine.

2. Greg Robinson, offensive tackle (Auburn)

Previously: 29th

Average rank: 3.3

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He was outside the top-32 back in the fall. It's a crazy rise.

1. Jadeveon Clowney, defensive end (South Carolina)

Previously: 1st

Average rank: 1.0

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He ran a freakishly fast 4.53 40-yard dash at the combine.

