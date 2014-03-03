The Top 32 Players In The 2014 NFL Draft

The combine is over, and we’re finally within striking distance of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Using the current “big boards” of seven NFL draft experts, we created an expert consensus index of the top 32 prospects in the draft right now.

Those experts are the following: ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN’s Todd McShay, SB Nation’s Matthew Fairburn, SI’s Chris Burke, CBS Sports’ Rob Rang, NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks, and NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.