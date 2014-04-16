The Top 32 Prospects In The 2014 NFL Draft

With less than a month to go to the NFL Draft, a consensus is starting to form.
Using the prospect rankings from seven of the biggest draft experts, we came up with an expert consensus list of the top 32 players in the draft.
Right now there are 15 players (Johnny Manziel included) who are in all seven experts’ top-25 rankings.
Those experts are the following: ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN’s Todd McShay, SB Nation’s Dan Kadar, CBS Sports’ Rob Rang, NFL.com Bucky Brooks, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, and NFL Network’s Gil Brandt.
Previously: 27th
Average rank: 18.0
Top 25's: 1 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He seems like a pretty great character. He already declared that he wants to be defensive rookie of the year in 2014.
Previously: Unranked
Average rank: 15.0
Top 25's: 1 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He's the only highly regarded guard prospect in the draft.
Previously: unranked
Average rank: 14.0
Top 25's: 1 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He pulled a hamstring at his Pro Day, which doesn't seem like a good thing. But he's still climbing on draft boards.
Previously: 29th
Average rank: 22.0
Top 25's: 2 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: Again, he has the most incredible personal story of anyone in the draft.
Previously: 24th
Average rank: 16.0
Top 25's: 2 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He has tumbled out of the top-10 because of injury concerns.
Previously: Unranked
Average rank: 24.3
Top 25's: 3 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: Trash-talking Jadeveon Clowney is effective!
Previously: 31st
Average rank: 22.3
Top 25's: 3 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: Everyone has forgotten his bad 2013 season after a strong combine.
Previously: 16th
Average rank: 19.0
Top 25's: 3 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He didn't show a ton in college, but experts love his raw skills.
Previously: 17th
Average rank: 18.0
Top 25's: 3 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: This draft is really weak at elite defensive tackle talent, which could help him.
Previously: 25th
Average rank: 17.5
Top 25's: 4 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: It's a little bit unclear what his position is. He isn't great in coverage and doesn't have a ton of strength as a pass rusher, according to scouts.
Previously: 18th
Average rank: 17.0
Top 25's: 5 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He's starting to tumble now. There are a ton of WRs ahead of him.
Previously: 26th
Average rank: 19.6
Top 25's: 6 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: An NFL Network commentator who watched his Pro Day said, 'He catches passes like they were golf balls.'
Previously: 30th
Average rank: 19.2
Top 25's: 6 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He's getting compared to Wes Welker because he's small.
Previously: 15th
Average rank: 14.5
Top 25's: 6 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: There are rumours that he might slip in the draft because there are some good CB's available in the 2nd round.
Previously: 11th
Average rank: 13.3
Top 25's: 6 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He blew everyone away with a 4.37 40-yard dash at the combine.
Previously: 9th
Average rank: 11.5
Top 25's: 6 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He's really good in pass coverage, which is necessary for linebackers these days.
Previously: 22nd
Average rank: 19.6
Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He's the biggest hitter in the draft.
Previously: 23rd
Average rank: 16.6
Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: No one had him on their boards back in the fall.
Previously: 19th
Average rank: 16.4
Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: Fun fact, his real name is Ha'Sean!
Previously: 20th
Average rank: 13.4
Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He came from out of nowhere and blew everyone out of the water at the combine.
Previously: 14th
Average rank: 12.6
Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: Tight ends are notoriously hard to project, so he may slip.
Previously: 13th
Average rank: 12.1
Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He's still rising after a solid Pro Day.
Previously: 12th
Average rank: 11.9
Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: Everything is going right for him. He did well in his combine, pro day, and Wonderlic test (for whatever that's worth).
Previously: 10th
Average rank: 9.4
Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: Experts were down on him after the 2013 season. But he's now surging because people are realising how bad Michigan's awful was around him.
Previously: 6th
Average rank: 9.3
Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: There are rumours that he's struggling in his individual workouts.
Previously: 7th
Average rank: 8.4
Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He started getting so much attention because of his proximity to Johnny Manziel. But now he's the more highly regarded prospect.
Previously: 4th
Average rank: 4.4
Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: Experts seems to think he's a slightly better prospect than 2nd-overall pick Luke Joeckel was last year.
Previously: 3rd
Average rank: 4.1
Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: The only knock on him is his lack of height. He has all the other tools.
Previously: 2nd
Average rank: 3.0
Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He has undergone the most remarkable rise in the draft. He wasn't even on the expert consensus big board back in October.
Previously: 1st
Average rank: 1.1
Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings
Thing to know: He's currently getting ripped by anonymous NFL people, which is a sort of rite of passage for top prospects.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.