The Top 32 Prospects In The 2014 NFL Draft

Tony Manfred
Johnny manzielScott Halleran/Getty Images

With less than a month to go to the NFL Draft, a consensus is starting to form.

Using the prospect rankings from seven of the biggest draft experts, we came up with an expert consensus list of the top 32 players in the draft.

Right now there are 15 players (Johnny Manziel included) who are in all seven experts’ top-25 rankings.

Those experts are the following: ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN’s Todd McShay, SB Nation’s Dan Kadar, CBS Sports’ Rob Rang, NFL.com Bucky Brooks, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, and NFL Network’s Gil Brandt.

32. Jason Verrett, cornerback (TCU)

Previously: 27th

Average rank: 18.0

Top 25's: 1 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He seems like a pretty great character. He already declared that he wants to be defensive rookie of the year in 2014.

31. Xavier Su'a-Filo, guard (UCLA)

Previously: Unranked

Average rank: 15.0

Top 25's: 1 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He's the only highly regarded guard prospect in the draft.

30. Morgan Moses, offensive tackle (Virginia)

Previously: unranked

Average rank: 14.0

Top 25's: 1 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He pulled a hamstring at his Pro Day, which doesn't seem like a good thing. But he's still climbing on draft boards.

29. Ra'Shede Hageman, defensive tackle (Minnesota)

Previously: 29th

Average rank: 22.0

Top 25's: 2 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: Again, he has the most incredible personal story of anyone in the draft.

28. Louis Nix III, defensive tackle (Notre Dame)

Previously: 24th

Average rank: 16.0

Top 25's: 2 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He has tumbled out of the top-10 because of injury concerns.

27. Dee Ford, defensive end (Auburn)

Previously: Unranked

Average rank: 24.3

Top 25's: 3 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: Trash-talking Jadeveon Clowney is effective!

26. Bradley Roby, cornerback (Ohio State)

Previously: 31st

Average rank: 22.3

Top 25's: 3 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: Everyone has forgotten his bad 2013 season after a strong combine.

25. Kony Ealy, defensive end (Missouri)

Previously: 16th

Average rank: 19.0

Top 25's: 3 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He didn't show a ton in college, but experts love his raw skills.

24. Timmy Jernigan, defensive tackle (Florida State)

Previously: 17th

Average rank: 18.0

Top 25's: 3 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: This draft is really weak at elite defensive tackle talent, which could help him.

23. Ryan Shazier, linebacker (Ohio State)

Previously: 25th

Average rank: 17.5

Top 25's: 4 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: It's a little bit unclear what his position is. He isn't great in coverage and doesn't have a ton of strength as a pass rusher, according to scouts.

22. Marquise Lee, wide receiver (USC)

Previously: 18th

Average rank: 17.0

Top 25's: 5 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He's starting to tumble now. There are a ton of WRs ahead of him.

21. Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver (LSU)

Previously: 26th

Average rank: 19.6

Top 25's: 6 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: An NFL Network commentator who watched his Pro Day said, 'He catches passes like they were golf balls.'

20. Brandin Cooks, wide receiver (Oregon State)

Previously: 30th

Average rank: 19.2

Top 25's: 6 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He's getting compared to Wes Welker because he's small.

19. Darqueze Dennard, cornerback (Michigan State)

Previously: 15th

Average rank: 14.5

Top 25's: 6 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: There are rumours that he might slip in the draft because there are some good CB's available in the 2nd round.

18. Justin Gilbert, cornerback (Oklahoma State)

Previously: 11th

Average rank: 13.3

Top 25's: 6 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He blew everyone away with a 4.37 40-yard dash at the combine.

17. CJ Mosley, linebacker (Alabama)

Previously: 9th

Average rank: 11.5

Top 25's: 6 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He's really good in pass coverage, which is necessary for linebackers these days.

16. Anthony Barr, defensive end (UCLA)

Previously: 8th

Average rank: 10.8

Top 25's: 6 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He's one of the more polarising players in the draft because he's so raw. Some experts have him in the top 10 and others think he's overrated.

15. Calvin Pryor, safety (Louisville)

Previously: 22nd

Average rank: 19.6

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He's the biggest hitter in the draft.

14. Zack Martin, offensive tackle (Notre Dame)

Previously: 23rd

Average rank: 16.6

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: No one had him on their boards back in the fall.

13. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, safety (Alabama)

Previously: 19th

Average rank: 16.4

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: Fun fact, his real name is Ha'Sean!

12. Aaron Donald, defensive tackle (Pittsburgh)

Previously: 20th

Average rank: 13.4

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He came from out of nowhere and blew everyone out of the water at the combine.

11. Eric Ebron, tight end (UNC)

Previously: 14th

Average rank: 12.6

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: Tight ends are notoriously hard to project, so he may slip.

10. Blake Bortles, quarterback (UCF)

Previously: 13th

Average rank: 12.1

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He's still rising after a solid Pro Day.

9. Johnny Manziel, quarterback (Texas A&M)

Previously: 12th

Average rank: 11.9

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: Everything is going right for him. He did well in his combine, pro day, and Wonderlic test (for whatever that's worth).

8. Taylor Lewan, tackle (Michigan)

Previously: 10th

Average rank: 9.4

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: Experts were down on him after the 2013 season. But he's now surging because people are realising how bad Michigan's awful was around him.

7. Teddy Bridgewater, quarterback (Louisville)

Previously: 6th

Average rank: 9.3

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: There are rumours that he's struggling in his individual workouts.

6. Mike Evans, wide receiver (Texas A&M)

Previously: 7th

Average rank: 8.4

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He started getting so much attention because of his proximity to Johnny Manziel. But now he's the more highly regarded prospect.

5. Jake Matthews, offensive tackle (Texas A&M)

Previously: 4th

Average rank: 4.4

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: Experts seems to think he's a slightly better prospect than 2nd-overall pick Luke Joeckel was last year.

4. Sammy Watkins, wide receiver (Clemson)

Previously: 3rd

Average rank: 4.1

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: The only knock on him is his lack of height. He has all the other tools.

3. Khalil Mack, linebacker (Buffalo)

Previously: 5th

Average rank: 3.9

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He's drawing a ton of comparisons to Von Miller.

2. Greg Robinson, offensive tackle (Auburn)

Previously: 2nd

Average rank: 3.0

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He has undergone the most remarkable rise in the draft. He wasn't even on the expert consensus big board back in October.

1. Jadeveon Clowney, defensive end (South Carolina)

Previously: 1st

Average rank: 1.1

Top 25's: 7 out of 7 rankings

Thing to know: He's currently getting ripped by anonymous NFL people, which is a sort of rite of passage for top prospects.

The draft is still a few weeks away

