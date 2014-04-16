The Top 32 Prospects In The 2014 NFL Draft

With less than a month to go to the NFL Draft, a consensus is starting to form.

Using the prospect rankings from seven of the biggest draft experts, we came up with an expert consensus list of the top 32 players in the draft.

Right now there are 15 players (Johnny Manziel included) who are in all seven experts’ top-25 rankings.

Those experts are the following: ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN’s Todd McShay, SB Nation’s Dan Kadar, CBS Sports’ Rob Rang, NFL.com Bucky Brooks, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, and NFL Network’s Gil Brandt.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.