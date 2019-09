The NFL Draft has become the sports Oscars.

There’s a red carpet, and players put tons of time and effort into choosing their suits.

As we saw on Thursday night during round one of the 2014 draft, sometimes they take risks and nail it (Marqise Lee’s pink suit!), and sometimes they miss wildly (Ryan Shazier’s turquoise suit).

