NFL PR boss Brian McCarthy is running around behind the scenes at the NFL draft snapping photos and uploading them to Twitter.

I've seen jerseys from every team at Radio City for #nfldraft eve. Great crowd Bright lights, big city, it's finally here #nfldraft Here we go. #nfldraft time. @nflcommish w/ Mad Dog Cam Newton w/ @MichelleBeisner on #nfldraft red carpet Willie Lanier, Anthony Munoz and Mark Herzlich shared a ride to #nfldraft red carpet Our #nfldraft cards are ready to go. @nflcommish hands the card to players onsite. And we're off. @nflcommish puts Panthers on clock Peyton Hillis shows off Madden 12 box to @nflcommish. Peyton making the Browns announcement Bills pr guy @jenkins8 helps new DT Marcell Dareus skype back to Buffalo fans @nflcommish watches #nfldraft back here. He usually goes into crowd in btwn picks but picks r flying 2nite Ok, where's waldo time. Spot the current NFL star sitting w/ fans at Radio City Ok, it was @thecooleyzone in the stands. He's excited to meet his new teammate New teammates @thecooleyzone and Ryan Kerrigan

