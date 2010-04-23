NFL Draft 2010: The Ratings Crusher

As we mentioned earlier, tonight’s NFL draft will be the first to air on a weekday during primetime, and its likely to be a ratings hit.



That’s good news for ESPN, which will be airing the draft, but what about the other broadcast stations?

Thursday night primetime is typically seen as the weekly ratings powerhouse, and line-ups are based around hits like 30 Rock, Grey’s Anatomy, and Bones.

The draft will definitely draw viewers from these shows, which can be watched and enjoyed later on Hulu or a DVR. But as the night progresses, broadcasters will increasingly pick up marginal fans who can no longer stand the monotony of the draft.

The networks will also likely keep their female viewers, who are primarily uninterested in the NFL draft.

Or will they?

Megan Casserly wrote an article at Forbes explaining why she and other women will be watching tonight’s draft:

Why? Just a little movie called The Blind Side. This year’s most celebrated football movie featured the story of Big Mike Oher, possibly last year’s most celebrated first-round draft pick. The moment he was chosen—even if you’ve only seen the Sandra Bullock version—was momentous. Imagine having watched it live!

The Blind Side earned more than $200 million and became the highest grossing football movie of all time.

Looks like the broadcast networks are in for a rough night.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.