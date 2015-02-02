That 'powerful' NFL domestic violence Super Bowl ad was based on the contents of a real 911 call, posted on Reddit

YouTube/NoMoreOrg The tagline for the NFL’s Super Bowl PSA.

The NFL ran a domestic violence awareness ad during this year’s Super Bowl.

The hard-hitting 60-second commercial eschewed actual images of violence and was instead is based on real 911 call, which was posted on Reddit.

The woman rang 911, asking to order a pizza. At first the operator was confused as to why she was calling 911 to organise a pizza delivery before realising she was subtly calling for help. The operator went on to get the caller’s address and made sure help was on its way.

In the ad, the camera does not feature any of the people involved, but instead the camera pans around a house where it’s clear a scuffle has taken place. Books are strewn across the floor, a rug appears to have been scrunched up, there are cracks on the wall and a photo frame with a picture of a woman lays smashed on the floor.

Twitter users described the ad as “powerful.”

The ad aims to raise awareness of the NFL’s “No More” campaign which is working to put a stop to domestic violence and sexual assault. The NFL donated its own airtime for the Super Bowl spot and paid production costs, Adweek reports.

It forms part of a long-running initiative as the league is still reeling from the public outcry over its handling of Baltimore Ravens’ Ray Rice’s assault of his fiancee. The league’s commissioner Roger Goodell was heavily criticised for only suspending Rice for two games after he allegedly knocked his now-wife unconscious. The league later suspended Rice indefinitely after TMZ published footage of the incident.

Here’s the commercial:

