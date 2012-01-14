NFL Divisional Playoffs Analysis & Predictions

The field of 12 has now been narrowed to the field of 8 as the Wildcard weekend has come and passed & now it’s time for the divisional round. There will be four of teams left standing as we get ever so closer to Super Bowl 46.



For the four remaining teams after this weekend they will play for conference pride & its championship as they look to represent their conference in the most ultimate game in all of sports. With that being said here is the preview & predictions for this weekend’s upcoming NFL playoff games:

New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers

Talk about your basic offence vs. defence matchup. The New Orleans Saints and their explosive offence will head to San Francisco to take on the Niners & their explosive defence. I don’t think it could get any better then this when it comes to two teams that are strikingly different on opposite sides of the ball.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.