MAPS: Here's Which NFL Teams Every County In The US Is Rooting For In This Weekend

Facebook made these county-by-county maps of who’s rooting for who in this weekend’s NFL playoff games.

It’s based on Facebook likes, and it’s pretty cool.

Some takeaways:

The entire south loves the Saints

Mississippi likes the Colts, for some reason (remnants of Peyton Manning?)

Middle America has NO OPINION on 49ers-Panthers

Check them out.

New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks:

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots:

San Diego Chargers vs. Denver Broncos:

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.