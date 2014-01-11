MAPS: Here's Which NFL Teams Every County In The US Is Rooting For In This Weekend

Facebook made these county-by-county maps of who’s rooting for who in this weekend’s NFL playoff games.
It’s based on Facebook likes, and it’s pretty cool.
Some takeaways:
- The entire south loves the Saints
- Mississippi likes the Colts, for some reason (remnants of Peyton Manning?)
- Middle America has NO OPINION on 49ers-Panthers
Check them out.
New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks:
Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots:
San Diego Chargers vs. Denver Broncos:
San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers:
