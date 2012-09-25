The NFL Deleted A Tweet And A Facebook Photo In The Aftermath Of The Seahawks-Packers Debacle

Not a strong response from the NFL social media department after the Seahawks-Packers game..



First, they deleted a tweet that said, “Touchdown or Interception?”, apparently unaware of how much of a mess the play would turn out to be.

The play was an interception, but a misinterpretation of the simultaneous catch rule by the replacement refs led to a touchdown, and Seattle won.

Golden Tate was the guy who caught the TD. But instead of posting that catch to Facebook, the NFL used this one (below) from earlier in the game.

Honest mistake? Or whitewashing?

Either way, not a good initial response by the NFL here. The post has since been deleted:

Photo: NFL Facebook

