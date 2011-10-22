WATCH: New York Jets Star Gets Upset And Hangs Up On Radio Icon

New York Jets All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis made an appearance today on WFAN with radio personality Mike Francessa. During the interview, the topic of a specific play from last week’s game against the Miami Dolphins came up and the interview quickly turned awkward.



After some jawing back and forth over whether or not the play was actually a penalty, a member of the Jets public relations staff interrupted the call and then told Revis to hang up.

Here is the video (fireworks really start flying at 4:00)…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.