NFL Bans Twitter

Twitter, where athletes can be themselves, and image-obsessed sports leagues don’t always mix.



The NFL — kicking off its first Twitter season “post Oprah” — is launching an early crusade against the messaging service.

NYT: To the list of universal threats to football success — injury and indiscretion, a Tom Brady-led offence marching against your defence — the N.F.L. has added another: Twitter.

As training camps opened last week, players were told that the same standard — read: paranoia — that applies to the flow of information to reporters also applies to Twitter. In Green Bay, players were told they would be fined if they texted or Twittered from team meetings or coaching sessions.

