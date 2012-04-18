The NFL Has Talked About Getting Rid Of Kickoffs Completely

Photo: YouTube.com

Giants President and Chief Executive Officer John Mara recently spoke with Giants.com about recent changes to the kickoff rules and their impact.But in a comment that is certain to raise eyebrows, Mara admits that the NFL has also discussed eliminating the kickoff from the game all together…



“We had a lot of discussions about whether we should eliminate it and if we did what we could do in its place…There’s no consensus on it right now, but I could see the day in the future where that play could be taken out of the game.”

The concern for the NFL is the high number of injuries, specifically concussions, that occur during kickoffs. Mara, who is a member of the NFL’s Competition Committee, says they have looked at eliminating certain types of blocks, but that “there’s no one thing that you can do” and that “the concussions come from everywhere.”

It’s hard to imagine the NFL without kickoffs. You would think we could come up with a way to increase the safety without altering a fundamental part of the game.

Recently, we suggested 10 changes to the rules that would enhance the NFL product. And one of the suggestions was to eliminate the running head start granted to the kickoff team. It’s not perfect, but it’s far less drastic and dramatic.

