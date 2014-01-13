Here's The Schedule For Next Sunday's NFL Conference Championship Games

The schedule for the NFL conference championship games is set.

In the AFC, the New England Patriots will play the Denver Broncos. That game will start at 3 p.m. eastern on Sunday, and it’ll air on CBS. Denver opened as a 6.5-point favourite.

In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers will play the Seattle Seahawks. That game will start at 6:30 p.m. eastern on Sunday, and it’ll air on Fox. Seattle opened as a 4-point favourite.

All things considered, they are two of the best conference title games we could have asked for.

The Broncos and Patriots played a classic game in Week 11. After trailing 24-0, New England came back to win 34-31 in overtime. It’s also the fourth meeting between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in the playoffs.

In the NFC, the Seahawks-49ers has become one of the league’s better temporary rivalries. Seattle beat San Francisco 29-3 at home in Week 2. San Francisco beat Seattle 19-17 in Week 14.

Get pumped:

