Microsoft Cortana has made its picks for the NFL Conference Championship games

Microsoft Cortana — a virtual assistant that predicts the outright winner of every NFL game on Bing — went 2-2 during the divisional round of the NFL playoffs to push its record to 5-3 during the playoffs.

The algorithm, which correctly picked 64% of games during the regular season, unwisely picked the Chiefs and Cowboys to win at home. Both, of course, were bounced in close games that were decided in the final minutes.

This weekend, the penultimate weekend of the football season, Cortana likes both home teams to make the Super Bowl. Unsurprisingly, it pegs the Patriots as bigger favourites over the Packers than the Falcons over the Chiefs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are riding an eight-game win streak, though Cortana thinks it will end this weekend.

As always, Cortana picks only the outright winner of each game. It does not make picks against the spread, though we like to include the point spread (in parentheses, courtesy of Vegas Insider) for comparison. You can find Cortana’s predictions by searching “NFL schedule” on Bing.

Without further ado, here are Cortana’s picks. Enjoy the games!

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons (-5) — Falcons 63% chance to win

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots (-6) — Patriots 70% chance to win

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.