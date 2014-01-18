MAPS: Which NFL Teams Every County In The US Is Rooting For This Weekend

Tony Manfred

Facebook made these two maps that take a county-by-county look at which teams Americans are rooting for in this weekend’s NFL conference title games.

It’s based on Facebook likes.

Some observations:

  • Indiana is still loyal to Peyton Manning. Everything east of Iowa is Patriots county … except for Indiana.
  • The Broncos are only popular in the Rocky Mountains and some parts of the Midwest.
  • The 49ers are a national brand. Only the Pacific Northwest is rooting for the Seahawks. Even half of Oregon is San Francisco territory.

Patriots vs. Broncos:

Patriots broncos mapFacebook

49ers vs. Seahawks:

Seahawks 49ers mapFacebook

