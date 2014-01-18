MAPS: Which NFL Teams Every County In The US Is Rooting For This Weekend

Facebook made these two maps that take a county-by-county look at which teams Americans are rooting for in this weekend’s NFL conference title games.
It’s based on Facebook likes.
Some observations:
- Indiana is still loyal to Peyton Manning. Everything east of Iowa is Patriots county … except for Indiana.
- The Broncos are only popular in the Rocky Mountains and some parts of the Midwest.
- The 49ers are a national brand. Only the Pacific Northwest is rooting for the Seahawks. Even half of Oregon is San Francisco territory.
Have a look.
Patriots vs. Broncos:
49ers vs. Seahawks:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.