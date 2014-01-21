17 Awesome Photos From The NFL's Conference Championship Games

On Sunday, arguably the four best teams in the NFL battled for their conference championships and a shot to play in this year’s Super Bowl.
The games produced some amazing photos, including snow confetti angels, a fierce handshake between quarterbacks, and one adorable fan.
Here are our favourites photos of the game from Getty Images, AP, and Reuters.
Patriots owner Bob Kraft arrived at the game in a suit, sneakers, shades, and accompanied by his young friend.
