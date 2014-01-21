17 Awesome Photos From The NFL's Conference Championship Games

On Sunday, arguably the four best teams in the NFL battled for their conference championships and a shot to play in this year’s Super Bowl.

The games produced some amazing photos, including snow confetti angels, a fierce handshake between quarterbacks, and one adorable fan.

Here are our favourites photos of the game from Getty Images, AP, and Reuters.

Colin Kaepernick overlooks the field prior to the game.

A Seattle Seahawks dog was seen outside the stadium prior to the game.

Russell Wilson gave the 49ers a great opportunity early on when he lost a fumble behind his back.

Darth Vader is apparently a Seahawks fan.

Seahawks fans were loud, but none were more adorable than this 49ers fan.

A cool shot of CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

Chris Maragos celebrated the win with his child.

Patriots owner Bob Kraft arrived at the game in a suit, sneakers, shades, and accompanied by his young friend.

Omaha! Omaha!

Tom Brady had a long afternoon.

He often looked frustrated and dejected.

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are friends, but on the field, even their handshakes look competitive.

John Fox receives the traditional Gatorade bath.

Peyton Manning has a funny way of still looking like he is in high school.

The Broncos cheerleaders made confetti angels.

Even Britton Colquitt made a confetti angel.

One last shot of Tom Brady feeling the pain of losing.

