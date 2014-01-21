17 Awesome Photos From The NFL's Conference Championship Games

On Sunday, arguably the four best teams in the NFL battled for their conference championships and a shot to play in this year’s Super Bowl.

The games produced some amazing photos, including snow confetti angels, a fierce handshake between quarterbacks, and one adorable fan.

Here are our favourites photos of the game from Getty Images, AP, and Reuters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.