The NFL Competition Committee Has Proposed Moving The Trade Deadline Back Two Weeks

The NFL Competition Committee revealed on a Wednesday conference call a proposal to extend the NFL trade deadline. The committee’s proposed change the bylaws would move the trade deadline from Week 6 to Week 8 of the regular season.



Committee chairman Rich McKay noted the league’s belief that collective bargaining agreement and its changes to rules governing the salary cap would create more trading among NFL teams. Pushing the deadline back would presumably grow the number of trades happening as teams had more time to recognise needs and negotiate deals.

McKay acknowledged that the NFL trade deadline was “disappointing” compared to deadline activity in other professional sports leagues.

The popularity of the NFL Draft and free agency has exploded in recent years. Networks give round the clock coverage to both events. In February, the league let a small troupe of fans inside Lucas Oil Stadium to watch future NFL players go through drills at the Combine. A more active trading period during the season would capture some of that same enthusiasm from fans.

The proposed rule changes presented by the competition committee will be voted on at the NFL owners meeting in Palm Beach, FL, next week. Rule changes require two-thirds approval from owners.

