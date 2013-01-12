These Five NFL Teams Are Still Looking For Head Coaches

Photo: AP

Eleven days after “Black Monday,” five NFL teams are still looking for coaches.The Kansas City Chiefs hired Andy Reid and the Buffalo Bills hired ex-Syracuse coach Doug Marrone last week.



Last night, the Cleveland Browns unexpectedly hired Carolina Panthers OC Rob Chudzinski, and they’ll also bring in Norv Turner as an assistant.

Here are the teams that are still looking, with a few names who they’re interested in:

Arizona Cardinals (fired Ken Whisenhunt)

They were believed to be the frontrunner to land Andy Reid before he snubbed them to go to Kansas City.

They have interviewed Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy and Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

Chicago Bears (fired Lovie Smith)

The team reportedly has a list of 13 candidates. It includes the offensive coordinators for the Seahawks, Broncos, Colts, and Saints, among others.

Jacksonville Jaguars (fired Mike Mularkey)

They just fired Mularkey yesterday, so their search is just beginning.

Philadelphia Eagles (fired Andy Reid)

Chip Kelly picked Oregon over them.

Last night, they interviewed Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly. They have also talked to McCoy.

San Diego Chargers (fired Norv Turner)

They just hired a new GM yesterday, so the search will start now. They reportedly contacted UCLA coach Jim Mora Jr., who has NFL head-coaching experience.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.