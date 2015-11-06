The number of NFL teams with a new head coach since 2012 is alarming

This week, the Tennessee Titans became the second team to fire their head coach since the start of the season when they dismissed Ken Whisenhunt and replaced him with Mike Mularkey.

These changes mean that more than one-fourth of the NFL teams (9 of 32) have a different head coach than who led their team last season, according to data collected by The Tennessean. Even scarier is the number 20. That is the number of teams who have changed their head coach since the end of the 2012 season, meaning 63% of NFL head coaches have been in their current job for fewer than three seasons.

The biggest exception to the rule, of course, is Bill Belichick, who has been the Patriots’ coach since 2000 and is in his 16th season with New England. The rest of the NFL appears to be more impatient than ever.

