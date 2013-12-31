BLACK MONDAY: Five NFL Coaches Fired Before Noon, And It's Not Over Yet

It’s Black Monday, the worst day of the year for NFL coaches, assistant coaches, and their families.
Before noon, five of the league’s 32 head coaches were fired.
- Rob Chudzinski, Cleveland Browns — Fired after going 4-12, much to the dismay of his players.
- Leslie Frazier, Minnesota Vikings — Fired after going 5-11, a year after making the playoffs.
- Mike Shanahan, Washington Redskins — Fired after going 3-13, a year after winning the division.
- Greg Schiano, Tampa Bay Bucs — Fired after going 4-12, along with the general manager.
- Jim Schwartz, Detroit Lions — Fired after going 7-9 and only playing one playoff game in five years.
When you include Gary Kubiak, who was fired by the Houston Texans was fired a few weeks ago, six NFL teams are currently looking for coaches.
The thing all these guys have in common is poor quarterback play. Five of the six fired coaches were forced to use more than one starting QB this year (Schwartz was the lone exception).
It’s possible that NFL owners aren’t done yet.
Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys, Mike Munchak of the Tennessee Titans, and Dennis Allen of the Oakland Raiders are all firmly on the hot seat.
