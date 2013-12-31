BLACK MONDAY: Five NFL Coaches Fired Before Noon, And It's Not Over Yet

It’s Black Monday, the worst day of the year for NFL coaches, assistant coaches, and their families.

Before noon, five of the league’s 32 head coaches were fired.

When you include Gary Kubiak, who was fired by the Houston Texans was fired a few weeks ago, six NFL teams are currently looking for coaches.

The thing all these guys have in common is poor quarterback play. Five of the six fired coaches were forced to use more than one starting QB this year (Schwartz was the lone exception).

It’s possible that NFL owners aren’t done yet.

Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys, Mike Munchak of the Tennessee Titans, and Dennis Allen of the Oakland Raiders are all firmly on the hot seat.

