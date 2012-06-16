The NFL Is Finally Releasing The 'Holy Grail' That Football Junkies Have Been Begging For

Photo: YouTube

For the first time ever, the NFL will release the “all-22” film of games to the public.”All-22″ is the video of a game from a high camera angle that shows you what every player is doing on every play.



It’s what the coaches and players watch.

It doesn’t seem like that big a deal, but NFL diehards have been clamoring for it because it’s the only way to truly analyse players (especially those that aren’t around the ball all the time, like safeties).

The NFL stats gurus at Football Outsiders call it “the holy grail.”

The NFL previously withheld the film from the public because it would give fans more fuel to criticise coaches and players, NFL insider Charley Casserly told the WSJ last season.

Now, the league has buckled to fans, but not for free — access to the all-22 film comes with a subscription to NFL Game Rewind, which costs $60.

