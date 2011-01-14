Has Your NFL Coordinator Been Hired As Head Coach Yet?

AP



The most popular man in the NFL right now is New York Giants defensive coordinator Perry Fewell.Not only is he a respected assistant with experience, knowledge, and a Super Bowl ring … he’s also African-American.

That makes him a perfect candidate for teams in need of a both a coach and a minority interviewee that will allow them to fulfil their “Rooney Rule” obligations.

Although in the case, he might actually get hired by one of them. Fewell is due for his shot at a head job.

Here’s what the other teams with vacancies are doing to fill their jobs. Check back here for further updates as we get them.

Carolina Panthers – Signed Ron Rivera to a four-year, $11.2 million deal



Interviewed Giants defensive coordinator Perry Fewell.

Interviewed Browns defensive coordinator Rob Ryan.

Finished Ron Rivera’s second interview Sunday. Announced him as head coach Tuesday.

Interviewed 49ers defensive coordinator Greg Manusky.

Cleveland Browns – Pat Shurmur will be the Browns new head coach



Interviewed Giants defensive coordinator Perry Fewell Tuesday.

Had received permission from the Falcons to interview offensive coordinator Mike Mularkey.

Interviewed Rams offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. He is believed to be the favourite.

Had been rumoured to have strong interest in former Panthers Coach John Fox.

Dallas Cowboys – Retained Jason Garrett

Interviewed wide receivers coach Ray Sherman.

Interviewed Dolphins assistant coach Todd Bowles.

Appear likely to stick with Jason Garrett.

Denver Broncos – Announced that John Fox will be the team’s new head coach



Had received permission from the Falcons to interview offensive coordinator Mike Mularkey, but Mularkey is not interested.

Planned to interview Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, but Williams has withdrawn his name from consideration.

Interviewed Giants defensive coordinator Perry Fewell.

Interviewed interim coach Eric Studesville.

The Broncos wanted to talk to Jim Harbaugh.

Interviewed Texans offensive coordinator Rick Dennison and interview Jaguars offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter Tuesday.

Interested in ex-Giants coach Jim Fassel.

Interviewed John Fox Wednesday.

Miami Dolphins – Sparano has been extended through 2013.



Reached out to Bill Cowher and Jim Harbaugh, but Tony Sparano is still in place. The Dolphins met with Harbaugh Thursday morning and were willing to make him the highest paid coach in the NFL. On Thursday afternoon Harbaugh to the Dolphins seemed like a done deal, but Thursday night the deal appeared to fall apart. Tony Sparano has been extended through 2013.

Oakland Raiders

No interviews scheduled yet.

San Francisco 49ers – Signed Jim Harbaugh to a five-year, $25 million on Friday

Had received permission from the Giants to interview defensive coordinator Perry Fewell.

Interviewed Raiders offensive coordinator Hue Jackson.

Met with Stanford Coach Jim Harbaugh

Had discussions about Josh McDaniels.

Here are the most attractive head coach candidates >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.