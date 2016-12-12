NFL clears Steelers after report that Giants complained of under-inflated footballs

It appears the NFL nearly had a second Deflategate on its hands.

On Sunday, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that the New York Giants grew “suspicious” of the Pittsburgh Steelers after two take-aways in a Week 13 game and tested the PSI levels of the two footballs. According to Glazer, the Giants told the league office that they felt the balls were under-inflated. Glazer said the Giants were still waiting for a response from the league.

However, shortly after, Albert Breer of the MMQB reported that the NFL said the balls were in compliance and that the Giants hadn’t made a “formal” complaint.

Re: Steelers/Giants balls … NFL says “all footballs were in compliance and no formal complain was filed by the Giants with our office.”

— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 11, 2016

Additionally, a Giants official told ESPN that they did not file a complaint.

It’s unclear, then, how exactly the situation was handled, but by the sounds of it, the Giants may have at least brought it up to the league, without officially complaining or accusing the Steelers of deflating balls.

Regardless, it seems the situation won’t amount to another saga like Tom Brady went through.

