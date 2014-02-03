There Are 15 NFL Cities Colder Than The Super Bowl Today

The big story leading up to this year’s Super Bowl was the weather in what was supposed to be the NFL’s first cold-weather Super Bowl.

It turns out, if people really wanted cold weather for Super Sunday, there were plenty of better options around the league.

According to Weather.com, 15 of the other 31 cities with NFL teams will be colder on Super Bowl Sunday than East Rutherford, N.J. The high temperature today at MetLife Stadium is expected to be 49 degrees.

Here are the 15 cities with their high temperatures for Super Bowl Sunday:

Pittsburgh, Pa. — 38º

Buffalo, N.Y. — 30º

Cleveland, Ohio — 28º

Detroit, Mich. — 27º

Green Bay, Wis. — 11º

Minneapolis, Minn. — 12º

Chicago, Ill. — 19º

Indianapolis, Ind. — 27º

Cincinnati, Ohio — 35º

Saint Louis, Mo. — 25º

Kansas City, Mo. — 27º

Denver, Colo. — 33º

Dallas, Texas — 36º

Seattle, Wash. — 44º

Nashville, Tenn. — 42º

Of course, not all of these cities have outdoor stadiums. But if the NFL really wanted to a game where the weather would play a factor, maybe they should think about giving a Super Bowl to Green Bay.

