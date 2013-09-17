How NFL Cheerleader Uniforms Have Changed Through The Decades

As football has changed and evolved through the years, so have the cheerleaders.

Back in the 1960s and 1970s, cheerleaders stuck to leading the crowd and cheering on their teams with big poofy pom-poms.

Now, a lot of cheerleading squads have added on a dance element as well, and their outfits have gotten a lot… flashier.

The Eagles cheerleaders debuted brand new, very skimpy, uniforms designed by Vera Wang. The trend of smaller and tighter seems to still be going strong.

