How NFL Cheerleader Uniforms Have Changed Through The Decades

Leah Goldman

As football has changed and evolved through the years, so have the cheerleaders.

Back in the 1960s and 1970s, cheerleaders stuck to leading the crowd and cheering on their teams with big poofy pom-poms.

Now, a lot of cheerleading squads have added on a dance element as well, and their outfits have gotten a lot… flashier.

The Eagles cheerleaders debuted brand new, very skimpy, uniforms designed by Vera Wang. The trend of smaller and tighter seems to still be going strong.

The Baltimore Colts had cheerleaders in the early '60s

And this is what the Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders are like today

Vikings cheerleaders take a break back in the '60s

The Vikings cheerleaders pose for the crowd today

The Denver Broncos at the end of the '70s, yes that's Robin Williams running out with them.

And the Broncos now

Perhaps the most famous NFL Cheerleaders; the Dallas Cowboys in the '70s

And the Cowboys cheerleaders now. They've probably changed the least

The Jets cheerleaders waiting for the team to run out in the '70s

The Jets cheerleaders now

Here are the Bengals circa 1980

And the Ben-Gals now

Here are the Packers' cheerleaders in 1978, unfortunately, they eliminated the squad 10 years later

The Eagles cheerleaders wore leotards and had big pom poms in the late '80s

And the Eagles now. Their uniforms are brand new this year and designed by Vera Wang

The late 80's showed a trend of full leotards. Here's a San Francisco 49ers cheerleader in 1988

Now the 49ers go for the two piece as well

But the Raiders (Los Angeles then, Oakland now) win for having the most similar uniforms from the 80s to now...

...they look almost exactly the same!

More nostalgia

